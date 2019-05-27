Local News

Vacant house fire under investigation in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant house fire in Dayton is under investigation.

Crews were called to North Monmouth Street near East Second Street just after 6 am Monday. They found smoke and flames coming from the first floor.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire.

No injuries were reported.

