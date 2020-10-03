Vacant house fire on Vernon Drive, no injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities reported a vacant house fire on Vernon Drive that closed the road for roughly an hour Friday night.
2 NEWS talked with crews on the scene, no one was injured and the fire was small enough to put out quickly.
The fire is currently under investigation and WDTN.com will update this story if more information is provided.
