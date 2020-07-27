Vacant house fire on North Main Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department were sent to the 3800 block of North Main Street early Monday morning on reports of a vacant house fire.
Crews on the scene told 2 NEWS that they will likely have North Main Street near East Siebenthaler Avenue shutdown for a few hours.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
