DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant home caught fire on Fairview Avenue in Dayton on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the scene of the fire on Fairview Avenue on Thursday, March 24.

Regional Dispatch reported that the home was vacant and that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.