Vacant house fire on Clover Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to calls for a house fire early Sunday morning on Clover Street.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the property was boarded up and vacant. The fire was isolated to the outside of the home.
At this time it is unknown what caused the fire but officials believe it could be a squatter.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and 2 NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.
