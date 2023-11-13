DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire broke out in a vacant home on South Conover Street in Dayton.

According to Dayton District Fire Chief Wiley, calls came in around 5:56 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 reporting a fully engulfed house.

When crews arrived on the scene, flames were already through the roof. There were no indications of individuals inside, however, conditions made it impossible for search.

Crews immediately deployed Defensive mode, extinguishing the fire from the outside.

There are no reports of any inquiries, or anyone trapped inside, at this time. No firefighters were reported injured.

Officials say the fire is being investigated as suspicious activity.