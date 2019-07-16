Vacant house fire in Dayton considered suspicious

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire in Dayton.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire on on Maryland Avenue, near Keifer Street, just before midnight.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in two rooms at the back of the house.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

No one was injured.

Fire officials say the house appears to be vacant. There was no water, electricity or gas running to the house.

The fire is considered suspicious.

Fire officials did not give an estimate of damages caused by the fire.

