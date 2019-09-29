Vacant house destroyed by fire in Springfield Township

Crews investigate a house fire on S. Burnett Road in Springfield Township on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo: Kris Sproles)

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant house was destroyed by fire in Springfield Township Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire on South Burnett Road, near Sunset Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story house.

A neighbor tells 2 NEWS the house was vacant.

Fire officials say they had to work from the outside of the house, because of the amount of items inside the house. Crews used a ladder truck to put water on the fire from above.

No one was injured.

There was no damage to any other buildings.

Fire officials said the road would be blocked for at least two hours while crews finished working at the scene.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.