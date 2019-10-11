Vacant house damaged by fire in Dayton

A house damaged by fire on Alwildly Avenue in Dayton on Friday, October 11, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are working to learn what caused a house fire in Dayton early Friday.

Authorities say a neighbor called 911 to report a fire at a house on Alwildly Avenue, near Miami Chapel Road, just before 1 a.m. Friday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the house.

Authorities say the house was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities did not give an estimate of damage caused by the fire. Smoke damage was visible around the windows of the house.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.