Vacant house catches fire in Harrison Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled heavy flames at a vacant house in Harrison Township Thursday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the fire happened at a one-story house on the 2300 block of Nomad Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The fire chief at the scene told 2 NEWS the heavy fire was at a suspected vacant drug house. The chief said the fire was too dangerous to go inside, so crews had to attack it from the exterior.

No injuries have been reported, but crews have not been able to get inside the house to see if there are any victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.