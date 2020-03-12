Vacant house burns in Dayton overnight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton fire crews were called to a vacant house on North Main Street.
The fire happened in the 3000 block of North Main Street around 2 am Wednesday. When fire crews arrived they found heavy flames and smoke coming from second story of the home.
Officials said the fire spread to the roof and firefighters had to make a hole in the ceiling to get the flames under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
