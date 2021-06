DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was heavily damaged in a fire on West Norman Avenue Sunday.

The fire happened at 2:46 a.m. Dayton Fire on scene told 2 NEWS that the fire was initially called in by a neighbor. The fire was at the back side of the house. The two-story home was vacant but recently purchased and under renovations.

Dayton Fire said it is not clear if the home is a total loss at this time. No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.