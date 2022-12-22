Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was destroyed Wednesday night by a heavy fire.

Crews from the Dayton Fire Department were called to the 200 block of Hoch Street in Dayton at 7:44 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

Dayton Fire Department crews on the scene told 2 NEWS that the first floor was showing heavy fire when they arrived, before spreading into the second floor and the attic. The roof and the second floor both collapsed in the blaze.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.