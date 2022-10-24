Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was left a burnt-out husk after catching fire Monday morning.

On Monday, October 24, Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the 100 block of June Street for a house fire with heavy flames. Crews responded just before 9:40 a.m., authorities said.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the vacant home under heavy flames, and firefighters were forced to tackle the blaze from the outside.

Photos show crews tackling the fire from above the building and spraying water from the top of a ladder.

The building itself took heavy damage, and photos show a only charred shell remains on the scene. Authorities said squatters were known to stay in the building, but there is no reason to believe they were victims in the fire.