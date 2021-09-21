Vacant house catches fire, other homes evacuated in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant house caught fire and caused neighboring homes to be evacuated late Monday night in Dayton.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. on S. Monmouth Street. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the fire was mostly on the second floor of the two-story house.

Fire crews told 2 NEWS as they were clearing a vacant and neighboring home, they found a squatter inside that house. Crews were able to get the squatter out safely.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.