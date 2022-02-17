DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A swatter was forced out of a burning home early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call from neighbors saying there was a fire on the second floor of a home on Wyoming Street. When crews arrived, the flames were easily visible from outside the home.

Crews found the blaze relatively easy to take down, but dealing with the wind made some elements challenging.

A woman had been living in the vacant home as a squatter but made it outside without injury. The Dayton Fire Chief on the scene said police officers spoke with her after the incident.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.