DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Dayton Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the Dayton Fire Department sent crews to North Euclid Avenue, not far from the intersection with West Riverview Avenue.

Crews reported the fire was in a vacant building. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Dispatch said crews saw smoke coming from the attic of the home.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.