HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights house has been deemed a total loss after a house fire Friday night.

The call came in just before 10:30 pm for a vacant home burning on the 7900 block of Berchman Drive, said a Montgomery Fire Battalion Chief. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, the chief said, but the home has been described as a total loss. No one was injured in this incident.

It is unknown what may have started the fire at this time, crews said, but this incident remains under investigation