DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage fire spread to a neighboring garage in Dayton Saturday morning.

According to Sergeant Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to West Beechwood Avenue just after 4 a.m. on reports of a fire in a detached garage. The garage was vacant, crews said, however, the flames spread to another garage nearby.

No one was inside either garage at the time of the blaze. Crews on the scene said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.