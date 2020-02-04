Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Vacant garage fire in Dayton deemed ‘suspicious’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Leonhard Fire

Vacant garage fire on Leonhard Street (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Dayton are calling an early Tuesday morning garage fire ‘suspicious.’

Dayton Fire was dispatched to the 1400 block of Leonhard Street at around 5:30 am Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vacant garage in flames.

According to fire crews on scene, the fire was deemed suspicious because other garage fires have been reported recently in the area.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS