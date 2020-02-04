Vacant garage fire in Dayton deemed ‘suspicious’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Dayton are calling an early Tuesday morning garage fire ‘suspicious.’

Dayton Fire was dispatched to the 1400 block of Leonhard Street at around 5:30 am Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vacant garage in flames.

According to fire crews on scene, the fire was deemed suspicious because other garage fires have been reported recently in the area.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.