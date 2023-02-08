DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant Dayton home went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, neighbors called in a fire around 2 a.m. at 312 N. Williams St. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Dayton fire crews on the scene reported the fire was fully involved upon arrival. Crews had to take a defensive attack and make sure the fire did not spread to surrounding structures.

The fire was under control around 2:45 a.m., but the vacant home is said to be a total loss.

There is no information on what started the fire at this time.