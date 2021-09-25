Vacant Dayton apartment catches fire

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A two-story apartment caught fire next to the building that burned a week ago. (Joe Gurnig, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on South Monmouth Street early Saturday morning, September 26.

At approximately 12 a.m., The Fire Department discovered a large bonfire that had spread to the vacant apartment building nearby, starting in the rear before making its way through the second floor and the attic.

District Fire Chief David Wright said it took the crews around 45 minutes to put the flames out.

This apartment was right next door to a building that caught fire last week, on September 20. Police are investigating both incidents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 6: Centerville Elks

Gov. DeWine discusses booster shot for Ohioans, Vax-2-School incentive

DA: Dunmore High School students charged with conspiring attack on 25th anniversary of Columbine shootings | Eyewitness News

Gabby Petito's mom makes bracelets in daughter's honor, says 'celebrate and enjoy life'

Glenwood Caverns death investigation released

Government shutdown looms amid federal budget feud

More News