Vacant Dayton apartment catches fire

A two-story apartment caught fire next to the building that burned a week ago. (Joe Gurnig, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on South Monmouth Street early Saturday morning, September 26.

At approximately 12 a.m., The Fire Department discovered a large bonfire that had spread to the vacant apartment building nearby, starting in the rear before making its way through the second floor and the attic.

District Fire Chief David Wright said it took the crews around 45 minutes to put the flames out.

This apartment was right next door to a building that caught fire last week, on September 20. Police are investigating both incidents.