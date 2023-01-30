DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Community Gain, a nonprofit organization, gave the first tour of its latest rehabilitation project, a four-unit apartment complex in Dayton.

Community Gain was formed in 2021 with a goal to rehabilitate blighted and nuisance residential properties. They utilize a provision in the Ohio Revised Code not many people know about.

ORC 3767.41 allows organizations, like Community Gain, to apply for receivership of vacant and nuisance properties to then renovate. Fred Burkhardt, the Executive Vice President of Community Gain, said they use private money for the renovations.

“We utilize that law to essentially sue the owner and if they don’t show up, Community Gain is appointed receiver of the property, which pretty much translates into they’re in charge,” Burkhardt said.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, members of Community Gain’s executive board opened up one of the units of the Harold Dr. location for a tour. The apartment complex was totally gutted and renovated, completed with a brand new HVAC system. ManCo Property Systems was chosen as the property manager, and Michael Heitz was chosen as the developer.

“Our job is to improve the quality of life for everybody we touch, whether it be the clients or whether it be the tenants, whether it be the vendors we work with, our employees, the communities we work in, we definitely want to make sure that quality of life is improved,” Jule Rastikis, the Founder of ManCo, said.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. was also on hand for the tour. He believes fixing up these rundown buildings will have a ripple effect throughout the rest of the community.

“When these properties are occupied, we gain the viability of those individuals living here. We gain the tax revenue that we missed for 15 years. In terms of that, that would go to the community or go to the schools, or go to the city,” Mims said.

The apartments are located at 1700 Harold Drive in Dayton, and they are available to rent.

Community Gain is also renovating the building right next it which will provide another four apartments. The apartments are HUD and Section 8 approved.

This is one of nine projects Community Gain is working on.

To learn more, email fred@geneva-invest.com.