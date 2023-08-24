VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A utility truck crashed and landed in an unusual place in Vandalia.

A social media post says Butler Township and Vandalia Fire and EMS crews responded to the area of Old Springfield Road between Canal and Cassel roads. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered a utility truck had drove off the left side of the roadway, coming to a stop on top of guide wires for a utility pole.

(City of Vandalia Division of Fire)

One person was inside of the vehicle, but was not reported as injured.

“A large tow truck has been brought in to stabilizing the vehicle, this will allow us to safely get the occupants out of the vehicle,” the city of Vandalia said.

AES Ohio crews responded to the scene to cut power to the electric pole and make repairs.