Utility trench work taking place in Centerville

West Ridgeway Road Work

West Ridgeway Road work (City of Centerville)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Tuesday, contractors for Montgomery County Environmental Services begin work on repairing a utility trench along West Ridgeway Drive.

The work will take place along West Ridgeway Drive between Lyons Drive and Davis Road. Traffic can make a slight detour around the island to get around crews.

All work should be finished within the next four days.

