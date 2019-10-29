Utility trench work taking place in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Tuesday, contractors for Montgomery County Environmental Services begin work on repairing a utility trench along West Ridgeway Drive.

The work will take place along West Ridgeway Drive between Lyons Drive and Davis Road. Traffic can make a slight detour around the island to get around crews.

All work should be finished within the next four days.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.