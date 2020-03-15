Utility companies, cities continue service to support community during coronavirus crisis

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) -= As Miami Valley residents adjust to a new normal in the wake of the coronavirus health crisis, DP&L is suspending disconnections for nonpayment until further notice or minimum of 30 days.

“People can rest assured that we’re going to provide the essential services that you need and the power that you need,” said Mary Ann Kable, director of corporate communications with DP&L.

This applies to residential and business customers

“Right now people are having a great deal of stress their life in general has changed. Kids are out of school they have to make the accomodations. So all of that is impacting our daily lives,” said Kable.

However, Kable suggests that those who can afford to continue paying their bills do so.

“Make [the] payments now so that the bill does not add up because you are responsible for the energry usage that you have,” explained Kable.

Meanwhile, in Huber Heights the government is suspending disconnections of water service.

“When you’re talking about a virus where cleanliness and sanitation is important, we don’t want any of our families in huber heights to be without water,” said Jeff Gore, Huber Heights mayor.

Gore says families in need should reach out directly to government offices if they feel they need assistance. There will be a note made in the record system and a payment plan can be created once the crisis has subsided.

“We just want to make sure there’s a safety net for those who can’t [pay]…then they won’t feel the pressure or they wont be taking food off of their tables,” explained Gore.

Gore also emphasizes that an honor system among Huber Heights residents will be important. Again, those who can pay their bills should continue to do so.

“I think we have a city of responsible citizens and I believe that those who have the ability to pay their water bill will continue to pay their water bill as they’ve always.

The city of Springfield also announced Saturday that they are suspending water disconnections taking effect immediately and extending to April 15.