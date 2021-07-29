USPS holding job fair to fill 90 positions in Dayton area

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire 90 people to fill positions throughout the Dayton area and will host a job fair to help recruitment efforts.

In a new release, USPS officials said they are looking to fill the following positions:

City carrier assistants

Mail handler assistants

Postal support employees

These positions perform mail handling, mail processing, driving, mail delivery or a combination of those duties. Salaries start between $16.87 and $18.69 per hour.

The job fair will take place at the Dayton Main Post Office on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A USPS HR specialist will be present to answer questions and share details about the positions.

