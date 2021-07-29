USPS holding job fair to fill 90 positions in Dayton area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire 90 people to fill positions throughout the Dayton area and will host a job fair to help recruitment efforts.
In a new release, USPS officials said they are looking to fill the following positions:
- City carrier assistants
- Mail handler assistants
- Postal support employees
These positions perform mail handling, mail processing, driving, mail delivery or a combination of those duties. Salaries start between $16.87 and $18.69 per hour.
The job fair will take place at the Dayton Main Post Office on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A USPS HR specialist will be present to answer questions and share details about the positions.
