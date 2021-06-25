USPS hiring 50 people for positions in Dayton area

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Postal Service is hiring 50 people to fill positions throughout the Dayton area.

The positions being filled are:

City carrier assistants

Postal support employees

Mailhandler assistants

USPS said that these positions perform mail handling, mail processing, driving, mail delivery or a combination of the four. These positions start between $16.87 to $18.69 per hour.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment. Those interested can click here to apply.