USPS hiring 50 people for positions in Dayton area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Postal Service is hiring 50 people to fill positions throughout the Dayton area.
The positions being filled are:
- City carrier assistants
- Postal support employees
- Mailhandler assistants
USPS said that these positions perform mail handling, mail processing, driving, mail delivery or a combination of the four. These positions start between $16.87 to $18.69 per hour.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment. Those interested can click here to apply.