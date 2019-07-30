USDA natural disaster designation declared affecting 40 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. DeWine is encouraging farmers in 40 Ohio counties to seek potential relief from the U.S. Department of Agriculture following the USDA Secretarial disaster designation in their counties due to rain, flooding, or other weather conditions.
In letters dated July 25, 2019, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue designated several counties as primary natural disaster areas due to production losses that were a result of extreme weather events that occurred during the 2019 crop year.
“This has been a very tough year for farmers,” Governor DeWine said. “We appreciate the Secretary’s actions in reviewing the information about production losses in these counties and making these natural disaster designations.”
Gov. DeWine requested a USDA Secretarial disaster designation for Ohio and met with farmers about the impacts of the year’s heavy rainfall.
“Inclement weather conditions have caused farmers across our state to make tough economic decisions that will have a long-term impact on the agricultural industry,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda. “Secretary Perdue’s assistance is greatly appreciated.”
A Secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary and contiguous counties eligible for consideration for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, which could include FSA emergency loans.
The following counties were named by the Secretary as either primary counties or contiguous counties affected by natural disasters.
- Allen
- Athens
- Auglaize
- Coshocton
- Crawford
- Defiance
- Delaware
- Erie
- Fairfield
- Franklin
- Hancock
- Hardin
- Henry
- Hocking
- Huron
- Knox
- Licking
- Logan
- Lucas
- Marion
- Meigs
- Mercer
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Muskingum
- Noble
- Ottawa
- Paulding
- Perry
- Pickaway
- Putnam
- Ross
- Sandusky
- Seneca
- Shelby
- Van Wert
- Vinton
- Washington
- Wood
- Wyandot
Farmers should contact their local FSA offices for additional information. Additional information on USDA's disaster assistance program can be found at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.
