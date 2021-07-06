USAF Thunderbirds to arrive Thursday for Dayton Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team will arrive in Dayton on Thursday, July 8 at 3:00 pm.

The team will perform at the Dayton Air Show on July 10 and 11, according to a release. The Thunderbirds fly six F-16 jets and 65 team members will travel to Dayton to orchestrate their demonstration.

Tickets for the Dayton Air Show are available at the air show box office on the days of the event. You can get them right now and for a slightly cheaper price at area Kroger stores.

WDTN will stream the arrival of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds team live in this story. For more information on the Dayton Air Show, visit www.daytonairshow.com.