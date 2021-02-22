USAF museum to open new space art exhibit

The National Museum of the Air Force opens July 1 with added precautions to help keep visitors safe and healthy.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is hosting a new space art exhibit in conjunction with the International Association of Astronomical Artists.

“The Beauty of Space ”exhibit will include 49 awe-inspiring pieces in varying mediums from 20 artists, according to a release.

The museum said IAAA selected the artwork for the exhibition and it features topics such as space missions, spacecraft, astronauts, planets, constellations, nebulas and galaxies.

“While we do not yet know all the stories held by the stars, “The Beauty of Space” exhibit spurs us to unleash our curiosity and keep moving forward on this grand human adventure,” said the museum in a release.

The exhibit will be on display from Feb. 26, 2021 through Sept. 26, 2021. Admission and parking are free.