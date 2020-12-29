USAF museum to open late on first Thursday each month in 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will continue offering evening hours on the first Thursday of each month in 2021.

The museum said during the select evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors will have an opportunity to get a close look at a different aircraft from the collection each month. 

Additionally, the museum store and simulators will remain open during those times. 

For a complete schedule of 2021 Thursday evening opening dates, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events.

