USAF museum to host second annual micro drone race Saturday

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the United States Air Force will take to the sky for the second annual micro drone race.

Drone pilots will go head-to-head in a series of races on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spectators can watch from the sky or on a screen at the event.

Guests will also experience flying a drone with a simulator and later fly an actual drone in two designated areas.

You can click here to watch the live broadcast of the event when it starts.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Micro-Drone-Race/.

