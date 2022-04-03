DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the US Air Force is hosting the Red Bull Paper Wings paper plane competition on Sunday, April 3.

Red Bull Paper Wings is the world’s largest paper plane competition and will take place from 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The participants were chosen from colleges across the East Coast and Sunday’s competition will select seven students to represent the US in the World Final in Salzburg, Austria.

Students will be judged by distance, airtime and aerobatics of their paper airplane.

