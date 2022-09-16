DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United States Air Force is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 18. Here’s where you can enjoy family-friendly fun.

The U.S. Air Force was first created as an air service branch of the United States Armed Forces in 1907, however, it was later established as its own separate branch on Sept. 18, 1947, with the enactment of the National Security Act of 1947.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force will be hosting multiple family-friendly events and activities on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 to honor the 75th anniversary. All activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Activities happening on both Saturday and Sunday:

Airplane Tricycles, Building 2

Trivia, Building 2

Ping Pong Ball Target Practice, Building 2

Photo Cut-Out Stations, Building 2 and 3

Model Aircraft Cargo Drop, Building 2

Coloring pages and word search station, Building 2

Giveaways (while supplies last), Building 2

Balloon artist, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Building 2

Open aircraft will also be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, each day featuring different aircraft.

Plane talks will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday spanning four buildings on the grounds. A missile gallery will also be available.

For more information, click here.