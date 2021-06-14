US Postal Inspection Service offering $20K reward for info on armed robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Dayton Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a letter carrier.

The armed robbery took place June 7 around 5:45 p.m. on Kipling Drive, according to police. The suspect was male, roughly 5’8 and is thought to be 20-years-old. He was wearing a black and red hoodie, black shorts and gold shoes.

A doorbell camera caught the incident and can be viewed in the video player above.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.”

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

