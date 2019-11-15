US Marshals, Dayton PD searching for man wanted for aggravated burglary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Marshals and Dayton Police have an active warrant out for a man’s arrest and need your help to find him.

Maurice Carden is wanted for aggravated burglary and disrupting public service in connection with an incident that occurred on November 13.

Carden is also on parole and is wanted by the Adult Parole Authority as well.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Dayton Police at 937-333-2677.

