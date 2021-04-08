US Marshals arrest 2 in connection with Feb. Springfield shooting

A woman was killed and a man injured in this Feb. 26, 2021 shooting at a Speedway gas station in Springfield. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Springfield woman in February.

U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin said Thursday the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) with assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Springfield Police Department have arrested Demietrus Scott and Sean Thomas.

Both men were indicted and wanted by the Springfield Police Department in connection with a shooting that happened on February 26, 2021. Police said Scott and Thomas directly contributed to the shooting that killed 19-year-old Keyshayla Collins and injured another man.

On March 25, 2021, SOFAST took Scott into custody without incident in the 1000 block of Cherry Drive in Dayton. Scott was booked into the Clark County Jail while the search for Thomas continued. In the morning hours of April 7, Thomas was arrested in Decatur, Georgia without incident. Thomas now awaits extradition to Ohio.

Both men face charges ranging from aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault. Thomas faces additional charges of murder and weapons under disability.