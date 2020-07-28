US Marine Corps veteran, family receives new mortgage-free home

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and his family are getting a brand new home in Vandalia thanks to Operation Finally Home, a non-profit established in 2005.

“It’s almost like we don’t even deserve it. There’s so many good dudes out there that haven’t come back yet. Their kids are at home without a father. They’re going to be at Christmas without a father,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Aaron Zurn.

Zurn, his wife Brittany, and their three children said having a place to call their own is special.

“We sold our home to get closer to here and we lived with family for three years so it’s kind of hard having three kids and not having your own space to call home, especially with Aaron’s injuries of living with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury,” said Brittany Zurn.

But for Aaron Zurn, the new home is life-changing.

“He began his over 10-years of service in the Marines as a rifleman and was deployed twice to Iraq and within 10 minutes of arriving to Iraq, some events occurred that changed his life forever and still impact him today,” said Rusty Carroll, the executive director of Operation Finally Home.

Zurn medically retired in 2016 with injuries in both of his knees, hips and shoulders. The custom-built home will help him live more comfortably.

“You don’t think about how difficult it is to try and put your clothes on when you have his type of brain injury, so just balancing alone for him is hard, so for him to be able to sit down in the closet and put his shoes and socks on is something you don’t think about,” Brittany said.

The Zurn family home is expected to be completed by December.