US Marine Corps Sergeant given home at ceremony in Vandalia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Operation FINALLY Home)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) –  U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Aaron Zurn was gifted a home and honored at a Notes of Love ceremony on Thursday. 

The ceremony was held at a house Zurn was gifted by Operation FINALLY HOME. Representatives from the organization, along with others, wrote words of inspiration and encouragement on the studs of the home.

A spokesperson for Operation FINALLY Home said Zurn was originally told he would be receiving the home earlier this year. He was presented with a symbolic key following the announcement.

Zurn served in the U.S. Marine Corps for over 10 years.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS