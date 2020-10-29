US Marine Corps Sergeant given home at ceremony in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Aaron Zurn was gifted a home and honored at a Notes of Love ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony was held at a house Zurn was gifted by Operation FINALLY HOME. Representatives from the organization, along with others, wrote words of inspiration and encouragement on the studs of the home.
A spokesperson for Operation FINALLY Home said Zurn was originally told he would be receiving the home earlier this year. He was presented with a symbolic key following the announcement.
Zurn served in the U.S. Marine Corps for over 10 years.
