US Department of Commerce awards $1.1 million grant to Miami Conservancy District

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $1.1 million federal grant to the Miami Conservancy District in Dayton.

The money is intended to upgrade the Greater Old North Dayton levee to prevent future flooding in Old North Dayton. The grant was matched by over $275,000 in local investments and is expected to keep 100 jobs and create $5 million in private investments.

“This is great news for the Dayton region. I’m excited that the Conservancy, along with local investment, will be able to use these funds to protect the Old North Dayton area from flooding by upgrading the deteriorated concrete that armors the Greater Old North Dayton levee,” said Sen. Rob Portman. “In doing so, lives, properties, jobs, and businesses will be safeguarded and protected.”

Portman sent a letter last year to the Regional Director of the EDA encouraging them to consider the Miami Conservancy District.