US Attorney Glassman discusses Dayton corruption case, opioid crisis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman has handled some of the biggest cases in the Miami Valley. He plans to resign at the end of the week, and 2 NEWS spoke with him Monday about the state of Dayton public corruption case, as well as the opioid crisis.

He could not definitively say if more arrests will be made in the corruption investigation, but did say more charges are anticipated.

“That investigation is ongoing, and there are other targets of the investigation,” he said. When pressed for names, however, he could not confirm who remains in the Department of Justice’s crosshairs, saying, “I never identify particular targets or particular subjects. All I can say is the investigation is ongoing.”

Glassman unveiled the first wave of indictments back in April. Now, in his final week on the job, he says his office is still tracking leads in a corruption case that has already ensnared a Dayton city official, a former commissioner, and two businessmen.

“I don’t necessarily want to specify that there will be more arrests, but I think you can anticipate more charges,” he said.

Glassman says his teams rely on search warrants, witnesses, whistleblowers, and bank records to pursue cases like the Dayton corruption case.

“We want to make sure that when there are public contracts awarded, or when there are elected officials making decisions, that the public is receiving their honest services,” he said.

There is no timetable for when new possible indictments could be unveiled.

“There is no such thing, in my opinion, as just a little bit of corruption.”

Meanwhile, local, state, and federal officials continue to fight the opioid crisis. It’s a fight, which according to Glassman, they are winning.

“Together, all of us are starting to win that battle.”

Glassman says that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is trying to reduce the supply of drugs and raise the costs to those trying to sell addiction.

A Dayton doctor and five pharmacists were among those arrested by a multi-state task force, but Glassman believes, “Federal law enforcement by itself is not going to get the job done,” and that more community action is needed.

“We can’t just focus on enforcement. We have to have prevention, enforcement, and treatment,” he said.

The Attorney’s Office regularly announces indictments for drug sellers and distributors, but Glassman says even more can be done.

“Could we use more resources? Absolutely. The amount of money that we could put towards this problem, in my view, is much higher than what we’ve done to date.”

Glassman’s last day in office is Friday, November 1.

