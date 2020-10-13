US-40 widening project in Vandalia to begin Tuesday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The US-40 expansion project begins Tuesday which could cause delays near the Dayton International Airport.

The $14.9 million infrastructure project will widen National Road to five lanes near the airport creating easier access to and from that area. The area has seen investment in recent years from companies like Chewy, Proctor and Gamble and Crocs.

Several speakers will kick off the project Tuesday including Montgomery County Commissioners Judy Dodge, Carolyn Rice and Debbie Lieberman. Mayors from several cities in the Miami Valley along with Ohio Department of Transportation and JobsOhio representatives will also participate.

It is not clear how long road work will last.

