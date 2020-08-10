US 35 storm conduit installation to close lanes throughout week

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews will begin working Monday on U.S. Route 35 as part of the Superstreet Project – with single street closures going from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Starting Aug. 10 and for the rest of the week, parts of U.S. 35 between Factory Road and Orchard Lane will be closed in both directions for storm conduit installation.

All work is contingent on the weather. Arrow boards and signs will alert motorists of the repairs.