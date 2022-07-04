MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ramps to I-75 North are closed after a crash in Montgomery County Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at 3:17 p.m. A semi truck was involved in the accident and it had overturned.

The ramps from U.S. 35 West and U.S. 35 East to I-75 North are closed due to the crash.

Dayton Police is at the scene. Dispatchers said no one has been transported to the hospital at this time.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.