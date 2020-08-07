US-35 lane closures scheduled in Greene County for Superstreet project

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As part of the Superstreet project in Greene County, drivers should expect overnight lane closures on US-35 next week.
Starting August 10 and continuing throughout the week, single-lane closures will be implemented on both sides of US-35 between Factory Road and Orchard Lane for storm conduit installation. Restrictions will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
Between August 17 and August 22, Orchard Lane will be closed at its junction with US-35 nightly for conduit and waterline installation. The closures will be in effect between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day. Traffic will be detoured through North Alpha Road and Heller Drive.
County officials say the closures of Orchard Lane will depend on the reopening of North Alpha Road, which is currently closed at its junction with US-35. North Alpha Road is expected to reopen to traffic by August 15. Drivers will be detoured via Orchard Lane, Dayton-Xenia Road, and Factory Road in the meantime.
Drivers are asked to remain alert, slow down, and watch for stopped traffic while passing through work zones.
