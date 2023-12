DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With holiday plans on the horizon, prepare for lane closures along US-35.

Travel will be impacted from both directions between Smithville Road and Spinning Road.

These closures will happen irregularly starting on Monday Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closures will end entirely on Tuesday, Jan. 9, but they’ll be paused Friday, Dec. 22, through Monday, Dec. 25, and again Friday, Dec. 29, through Monday, Jan. 1, for the two major upcoming holidays.