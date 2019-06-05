US-35 EB now open at Steve Whalen Blvd. after 4-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – US-35 eastbound was shut down at Steve Whalen Boulevard for several hours Wednesday as emergency crews responded to a crash.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the crash happened around 4:20 pm and involved at least four vehicles with one that has rolled over onto its top.

At least two medics were called to the scene.

It is unclear at this time how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.