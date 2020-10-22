US-35 closed in Preble County after car crashes into trailer

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. 35 is closed in both directions after a car crashed into a trailer Thursday morning.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson told 2 NEWS the crash happened after a driver lost control of their car on Toby Road just before 7:30 a.m. When the car hit the trailer, the trailer and the car caught fire. The Sheriff said both the trailer and the car are total losses.

No one inside the vehicle was injured and a woman living in the trailer was treated for injuries at the scene. She is expected to be okay.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.