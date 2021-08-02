US 127 crash near Greenville knocks out power for nearly 1,500 people

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a car and a semitruck resulted in a utility pole being hit Monday, knocking electricity out for nearly 1,500 AES Ohio customers in the area.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The driver of a Ford EcoSport attempted to turn right onto U.S. Route 127 from Hogpath Road and was hit by a semitruck. The accident forced both off the roadway, where the semi struck and knocked down a utility pole.

The driver of the Ecosport was taken to Wayne Healthcare for possible injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

AES Ohio is reporting 1,493 people are without power in the Greenville area. Crews are hoping to have the damage repaired and power restored by 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.